AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 405.00% from the stock’s previous close.
AEON Biopharma Price Performance
AEON Biopharma stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEON Biopharma Company Profile
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
