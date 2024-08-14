AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 217,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

