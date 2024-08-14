Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

