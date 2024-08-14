Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.40

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.54 ($0.07), with a volume of 9850413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Agronomics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.84. The stock has a market cap of £57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

