Air Canada to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AC. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.38.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$23.81.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

