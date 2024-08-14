Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. 148,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,695. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

