Aleph Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $134.81 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 269,897,381 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

