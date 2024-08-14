Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,033,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 329,462 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.5 %

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.