Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.12 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.