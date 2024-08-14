Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$611,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

