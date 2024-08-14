Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the July 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 247,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,689. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. purchased 12,096,773 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alpha Teknova news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. acquired 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,391.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 81.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 203,950 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

