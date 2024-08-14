Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 2.8 %

Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,511. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell purchased 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,999.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,376 shares in the company, valued at $159,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,936.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

