Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Alto Neuroscience stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,700. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz purchased 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ANRO. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.