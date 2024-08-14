Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 567,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Amarillo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$167.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.17.
About Amarillo Gold
Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amarillo Gold
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.