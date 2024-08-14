Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $260.13. 11,866,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.77. The stock has a market cap of $474.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

