Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $11.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.87. The company had a trading volume of 581,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,485. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

