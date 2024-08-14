Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 362,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,497,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

