Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 59.1% in July

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 3,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

