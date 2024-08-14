Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Target Price at C$14.80

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

About Crescent Point Energy

CPG opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.81.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

