Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

