Ann Johnson Sells 21,200 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $271,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,113.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

N-able Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NABL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 396,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,220. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,650,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in N-able by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

