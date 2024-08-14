Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,328,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

