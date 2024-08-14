Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Up 16.7%

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 88,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 81,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Apex Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Apex Resources Company Profile

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

