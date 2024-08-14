Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.32

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00035439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

