Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Appili Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.49. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Appili Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Appili Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.