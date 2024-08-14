Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 580,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,497,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $676.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $95,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,186.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,036. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

