Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Aptorum Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

See Also

