Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust comprises about 2.5% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 1,975,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,163. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.