Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,578. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

