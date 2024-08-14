Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 85,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 742,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 145,298 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

