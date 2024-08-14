Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56. 81,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,701,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,635 shares of company stock valued at $524,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.