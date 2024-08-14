Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

