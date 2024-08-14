Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion. Ardent Health Partners also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARDT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,714. Ardent Health Partners has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARDT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Featured Articles

