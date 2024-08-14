Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 6523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.21).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.36 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

