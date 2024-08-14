ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $120.72. 2,444,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,788,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Several research firms have commented on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion and a PE ratio of 124.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

