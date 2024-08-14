ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $973.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.