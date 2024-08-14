ARPA Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ARPA has a total market cap of $48.80 million and $8.11 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARPA has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03348682 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $4,899,535.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars.

