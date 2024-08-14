ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Releases Earnings Results

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
ARQ Stock Performance
ARQ stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ARQ has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.26.
About ARQ
Featured Articles
