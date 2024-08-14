Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.97. 318,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,212,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASPN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $95,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.