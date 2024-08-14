Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) PT Lowered to $5.50

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 386.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 590,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

