Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATRA opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
