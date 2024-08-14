Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRA opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

