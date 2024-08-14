Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

ATRA stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.