Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %
ATRA stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $52.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
