Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

