ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 620,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 977,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $651.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
