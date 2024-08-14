ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 620,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 977,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ATRenew Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,328,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.