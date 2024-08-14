Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $429.50

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 429.50 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.49), with a volume of 1259523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.89) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.15) to GBX 549 ($7.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATG

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

About Auction Technology Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,381.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 504.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.68.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.