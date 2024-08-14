Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 3,582,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,750,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

