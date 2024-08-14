Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 3,582,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,750,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
