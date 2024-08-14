AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

AutoCanada Stock Down 15.9 %

AutoCanada Company Profile

TSE ACQ traded down C$2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.21. 334,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,290. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.51. The company has a market cap of C$356.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25.



AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

