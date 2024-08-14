AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AvePoint Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVPTW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.93.
About AvePoint
