AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVPTW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

