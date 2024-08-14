Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $42.89. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 67,660 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,990. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,730 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $15,467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

