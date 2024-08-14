Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.78. 43,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,312,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,370,990. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,729,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

